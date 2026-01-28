Will The Sharks Trade Mario Ferraro?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Colorado Avalanche are among several teams expressing interest in San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro. It’s a familiar connection, as Colorado has monitored Ferraro’s availability in previous seasons. With the 27-year-old blueliner set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, this deadline may represent San Jose’s best opportunity to capitalize on his value should they decide against pursuing a new contract.