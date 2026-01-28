Will The Sharks Trade Mario Ferraro?

The San Jose Sharks and defenseman Mario Ferraro appear headed toward a familiar impasse.
According to multiple reports, the organization recently explored a short-term extension with the pending unrestricted free agent. Ferraro’s camp, however, turned it down, signaling a preference for a longer commitment and greater contractual security.
That response has forced the Sharks into a difficult evaluation—one that blends emotion, timing, and long-term roster construction in a way few deadline decisions do.
Ferraro has worn a Sharks sweater longer than anyone else currently on the roster. Over seven seasons, he has endured the franchise’s steep decline, never once reaching the postseason. Through it all, his role has been consistent: a physically engaged, defense-first blueliner willing to absorb punishment to protect his goaltender and anchor the penalty kill.
Those traits earned him trust and responsibility, sometimes more than his skill set could reasonably support. When San Jose lacked depth on the back end, Ferraro was elevated into top-pair minutes. That usage exposed his offensive ceiling and limited puck-moving ability—areas that become more noticeable when a player is asked to drive play rather than support it.
This season, the Sharks’ defensive group has more balance, and Ferraro has benefited from it. No longer carrying the burden of being the unquestioned top defenseman, he has settled into a role that highlights his strengths. The results have been encouraging.
San Jose remains firmly in the playoff conversation well into the season, a development few expected. Ferraro has been a central piece of that improvement—not just for what he brings on the ice, but for his influence in the locker room as the team attempts to transition out of its rebuild.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Colorado Avalanche are among several teams expressing interest in San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro. It’s a familiar connection, as Colorado has monitored Ferraro’s availability in previous seasons. With the 27-year-old blueliner set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, this deadline may represent San Jose’s best opportunity to capitalize on his value should they decide against pursuing a new contract.
Ferraro’s versatility is a notable draw. He is capable of playing on either side of the ice and brings a defensive-oriented game that would fit well within Colorado’s bottom-pair rotation. His physicality, reliability in his own zone, and willingness to handle difficult minutes align with traits the Avalanche have historically prioritized on the blue line.
From a financial standpoint, acquiring Ferraro would be manageable for Colorado. He carries a $3.25 million cap hit, which would rank fourth among Avalanche defensemen, trailing only Josh Manson’s $4.5 million deal. As a result, creating the necessary cap flexibility would not present a significant obstacle should Colorado choose to pursue a trade more aggressively.
Of course, there's still a chance that Ferraro won't be flipped. Pagnotta has also reported that Sharks may also be open to the idea of retaining him on a short-term deal while they continue to field offers from other teams.
We'll see what they decide to do.