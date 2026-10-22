William Eklund Reacts to Trade out of San Jose, Current Injury

Former San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund met with the media ahead of what should have been his first game against his former team. Instead, he's on the sidelines as he deals with a lower-body injury that he suffered in just his fourth game with the Ottawa Senators.
"Obviously didn't want that to be an injury, but s--- happens in this game," Eklund told the media in Ottawa. "[I'm just] trying to recover as fast as I can."
Unfortunately, Eklund's injury will keep him out of both of the Senators' games against the Sharks this season as they'll visit the SAP Center on Halloween.
After a short discussion regarding his injury, Eklund was asked about his move out of the Bay Area. "Can't say I'm surprised," he said. "It's a business out there. We all know that, we're all a part of this game. Of course there's a chance that it can happen, and now it happened but I'm really happy I'm here in Ottawa and we have a great team here."
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"That was really tough," Sharks captain Macklin Celebrini said of the trade. "Everyone in the room loved him, Sharks fans loved him. He was someone we got close to in our first couple of years because we'd go to dinner and hang out together."
The trade also meant that Eklund was reunited with one of his former teammates and close friend Fabian Zetterlund in Ottawa. "He was happy," Eklund said. "I called him pretty much right away. He was happy with that and we enjoyed spending time together."
"We miss them both," Celebrini said of Eklund and Zetterlund.
When asked if he was disappointed to not be a part of the Sharks after being a key part of the rebuild, Eklund stated, "Like I said before, it's a business. I had really good years there, I appreciate everyone there... I'm happy with my time in San Jose."