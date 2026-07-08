World Cup Quarterfinal Star Players in Sharks Terms

Once every four years, sports fans from across North America tune into soccer at a much higher rate to watch a battle of star players from around the world compete at the FIFA World Cup. Many of those sports fans know next to nothing about the players taking the field, so let's put the upcoming quarterfinal in terms that San Jose Sharks can understand by comparing some superstars to their Sharks counterparts. Let's start with probably the most well known player worldwide that remains in the tournament.