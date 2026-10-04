Would Simon Edvinsson to the Sharks Make Sense? What Would it Cost?

Now that we've discussed what the Sharks would have to give up, we can go back to the first part of the initial question: is this a feasible move? The answer is simply that it could be. The Sharks do need to save some money to sign Will Smith, Yaroslav Askarov, Michael Misa and quite a few others to big extensions in the near future. While the cap is expected to rise significantly, it may not be enough with the way salaries are rapidly rising. Adding Edvinsson would cause some difficult decisions down the road, but that's part of being a contending team.