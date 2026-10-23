Young Sharks Forward Suffers Injury Against Senators, Doubtful to Return

The 20-year-old forward is in the middle of what appears to be his first full season in the NHL, having played just 28 games with the Sharks last season. In his first ten games of the 2026-27 season, he has scored two goals and added a pair of assists. He's been moving around the lineup constantly, spending most of his time in the top-six, more recently alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, but he also had a stint on the fourth-line as well.