Zack Ostapchuk Making Himself "Super Important" to Sharks' Future

“[I] love playing Chucky. I think he brings a lot to the team,” Goodrow said of his linemate. “Obviously, his speed. I think his face offs became a huge part of our line [as well, both] five on five and on the kill. [I] killed a lot with him too, and you can see his game just getting better. He's getting more comfortable. He's making more plays with the puck, realizing just how he can use his speed and how effective he can be on the forecheck. I thought he grew a lot as a player, and he was a joy to play with.”