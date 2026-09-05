Zeev Buium's New Deal Could Be Useful for Sharks' Dickinson

Now that we have that out of the way, we'll focus on the contract's average annual value moving forward rather than total value, since term will have to be different for Dickinson. Buium's new contract has a cap hit of $9.38 million per season, which could end up being a steal given the way the market has been trending as of late. At just 20 years of age, his contract also sets him up for another major payday while he's in the middle of his prime.