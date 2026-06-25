2026 Sharks Draft Profiles: Maksim Sokolovskii

Now that the San Jose Sharks have the 27th overall pick in this year’s first round. Their draft strategy should change a little. Michael Kesselring brings a low floor to the Sharks’ blueline, so with that in mind, high upside should be what they look for here.
Prospect Info
Name: Maksim Sokolovskii
2025-26 Team: London Knights
Date of Birth: Jul. 12, 2008
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 238
Position: Defense (Left-Handed)
Statistics
Games Played - 44
Goals - 2
Assists - 6
Points - 8
Shots - 23
Shooting Percentage - 8.7%
Plus/Minus - +10
Rankings:
NHL Central Scouting (North America): 40th
The Hockey News - Ryan Kennedy: 52nd
Elite Prospects: 22nd
Sportsnet - Sam Cosentino: 31st
Sportsnet - Jason Bukula: 33rd
Daily Faceoff - 36th
What Experts are saying:
“Without a doubt, Sokolovskii is one of the most interesting defensive prospects available this year. He’s an absolute behemoth on the ice, but he’s also quick and agile, giving him immense defensive upside.” - Brock Otten
"I loved his play against the Soo Greyhounds because he repeatedly had to go up against top forward Brady Martin and, for the most part, succeeded. I really like Sokolovskii as a shutdown option." - Steven Ellis
"Sokolovskii’s name has been one of the most hotly discussed among NHL scouts over the past few months, and I expect he’ll be selected in the 20s now. He’s the biggest player in this class, he might be its most naturally aggressive and he can move. Those three things made him a source of intrigue for the scouts this year. " - Scott Wheeler
The Sharks shouldn’t be looking to wow anyone with this pick. In this scenario, they get a player whose size might wow you, but he plays a shut-down in your face type of game. What else can you ask for?