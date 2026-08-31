31 Days to Opening Night: Martin Jones

Jones played 15 games for the Kings during the following season, but considering he was stuck behind one of the NHL's top goaltenders of that era, Jonathan Quick, there was simply no path forward for him in Los Angeles. As a result, the Kings traded him to the Boston Bruins during the summer of 2015, as they didn't want to face him on a regular basis, so they opted to keep him away from the Western Conference. The Bruins had different plans though, as they flipped him to the Sharks just four days later.