32 Days to Opening Night: Claude Lemieux

Over the years, a number of players have worn the number 32 for the San Jose Sharks. This summer though, it seems like a disservice to his legendary career to discuss any player other than the late Claude Lemieux, who tragically passed away in May.
Lemieux was drafted in the 1983 NHL Draft with the 26th overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens. A native of Buckingham, Quebec, Lemieux had to move just two hours away from his hometown to join his new team. He made his NHL debut during the 1984-85 season, appearing in just a single game that year. The following season, he got another short stint in the NHL as he appeared in 10 games but earned his first Stanley Cup at the end of the postseason.
Lemieux truly established himself as an NHL regular during the 1986-87 season, playing in 76 games. That season, he scored 27 goals and had 56 points, but also notably registered 156 penalty minutes as well.
At the end of the decade, Lemieux was traded to the New Jersey Devils after six seasons with the Canadiens. Lemieux spent five seasons with the Devils, winning his second Stanley Cup and his only Conn Smythe Trophy during the 1994-95 season.
Following the Stanley Cup victory, Lemieux was on the move again, this time to Colorado. He joined the Avalanche right after they relocated from Quebec City and lifted the Stanley Cup for the third time in his first season in Denver. After five partial seasons with Colorado, he returned to New Jersey for the second half of the 1999-00 season and won his fourth Stanley Cup.
After his final Stanley Cup, Lemieux spent some time with the Phoenix Coyotes and had a short stint with the Dallas Stars. He then retired from the NHL following the 2002-03 season, notably without playing for the Sharks. So, dear reader, if you're a newer fan, you may be asking how he relates to the Sharks.
After a considerable amount of time away from the NHL, Lemieux made a shocking return to join the Sharks during the 2008-09 season. He only played 18 games at the NHL level, spending the most of his time in the organization in the AHL, but he officially ended his NHL career in San Jose.
Lemieux is remembered as one of the NHL's best agitators, as he loved to get under the skin of his opponents, but he also wasn't afraid to stand up for himself or a teammate, although it was usually the result of his own antics.