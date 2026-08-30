33 Days to Opening Night: Alex Nedeljkovic

The 37th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Nedeljkovic was a fairly highly-touted prospect early in his career. It took him quite a while to finally reach the NHL, but he made a major impact during the 2020-21 season, his final campaign in the Hurricanes organization, and earned himself consideration for the Calder Trophy alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson. Ultimately, Kaprizov took home the award, but Nedeljkovic seemed to be on a path to stardom.