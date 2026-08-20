43 Days to Opening Night: John McCarthy

Although John McCarthy didn't spend much time with the San Jose Sharks at the NHL level, there are very few people who have spent as much time in the Sharks organization as he has.
Drafted in the seventh round of the 2006 NHL Draft, McCarthy's time in the Sharks organization started over two decades ago at this point. After being drafted, he spent a few seasons at Boston University, and even captained the team during his senior year, before finally turning professional ahead of the 2009-10 season.
During that very season, McCarthy made his NHL debut with the Sharks, although he only appeared in four games. He spent the majority of the campaign with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate at the time, the Worcester Sharks. For the next few seasons, he'd spend his time bouncing between the NHL and AHL.
He had a short, one-season stint as the captain of the Worcester Sharks during the 2012-13 campaign, but due to his fringe player status, he dropped the letter during the following season. It wouldn't be the last time he'd represent a Sharks affiliate as a captain though. After serving as an alternate captain during the San Jose Barracuda's inaugural season, McCarthy was named the captain for the 2016-17 season, an honor he'd hold until the end of his playing career.
The end of his playing career would come much sooner than anyone expected though, as he was forced to retire due to injury at the age of 33. Immediately after his retirement, he joined the Barracuda's coaching staff, initially as an assistant coach but after the first season, he was named a development coach.
After just a few seasons, McCarthy was named the head coach of the San Jose Barracuda ahead of the 2022-23 season, a post that he still holds today. All-in-all, McCarthy has spent 20 years, and counting, with the Sharks organization.