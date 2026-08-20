43 Days to Opening Night: John McCarthy

He had a short, one-season stint as the captain of the Worcester Sharks during the 2012-13 campaign, but due to his fringe player status, he dropped the letter during the following season. It wouldn't be the last time he'd represent a Sharks affiliate as a captain though. After serving as an alternate captain during the San Jose Barracuda's inaugural season, McCarthy was named the captain for the 2016-17 season, an honor he'd hold until the end of his playing career.