44 Days to Opening Night: Kiefer Sherwood

The Sharks acquired Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canuck on January 19, 2026 for a pair of second round draft picks and defenseman Cole Clayton. Less than two month later, the Sharks signed the veteran winger to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $5.75 million to retain his services for the foreseeable future. With that being said, things weren't always this smooth for Sherwood, as he had to overcome massive odds to ever be seen as a legitimate NHL prospect.