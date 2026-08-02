61 Days to Opening Night: The Story of Justin Braun

Braun remained a key part of the Sharks' blueline for quite some time, staying until the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. With the new decade right around the corner, Braun was on the move for the first time in his career, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. He spent three seasons in the City of Brotherly Love before being sent to the Big Apple, as the New York Rangers acquired him in the middle of the 2021-22 season. After eight games in New York, he returned to Philadelphia for the 2022-23 season, which became the final NHL season of his career.