61 Days to Opening Night: The Story of Justin Braun

Over the years, there have only been two players to wear the number 61 for the San Jose Sharks, the most notable of which was undoubtedly Justin Braun.
Every so often, a player's journey shows just how much they truly love the game and Braun's story falls into that category.
The Sharks drafted Braun with a seventh-round selection in the 2007 NHL Draft after his freshman season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a team he'd eventually go on to captain in his senior year.
At the conclusion of his senior year, Braun immediately turned professional, as he appeared in three games of the 2009-10 season with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate at the time, the Worcester Sharks. The following season, he made his NHL debut and split his time between San Jose and Worcester a trend that would continue somewhat into the next season. Coming out of the 2012 lockout though, Braun officially became a full-time NHLer for the Sharks.
Braun remained a key part of the Sharks' blueline for quite some time, staying until the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. With the new decade right around the corner, Braun was on the move for the first time in his career, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. He spent three seasons in the City of Brotherly Love before being sent to the Big Apple, as the New York Rangers acquired him in the middle of the 2021-22 season. After eight games in New York, he returned to Philadelphia for the 2022-23 season, which became the final NHL season of his career.
At that point, many players in their mid-30's would've been happy to call it a career and move into an off-ice role or exit the sport in its entirety. Instead, Braun went overseas. He joined the Straubing Tigers in the German DEL for the 2023-24 season and spent two seasons there. Then, he moved to Dresdner Eislowen in the same league for the 2025-26 campaign. Now, at 39 years of age, he's taking a step back and joining Tolzer Lowen in the third tier of German hockey.
It seems clear that Braun has no intention to hang up his skates, as he's taking any opportunity he can get to extend his career and keep playing the game that he loves, which is certainly a respectable decision.