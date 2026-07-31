63 Days to Opening Night: The Story of Zack Ostapchuk

Over the San Jose Sharks' history, there have been just two players to ever wear the number 63, including one of the Sharks' young core players currently on the roster.
Zack Ostapchuk was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He then went on to make his professional debuts, both at the NHL and American Hockey League levels, during the 2023-24 season with the Senators and their affiliate, the Belleville Senators.
After two seasons splitting time between Ottawa and Belleville, Ostapchuk was included in a trade that saw Fabian Zetterlund heading to Canada's capital city in the middle of the 2024-25 campaign.
Ostapchuk finished out the season with the Sharks, appearing in 13 games for the team in teal. The following season though, he apparently didn't have a strong enough showing in training camp and was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda to start the 2025-26 season. After 11 games in the AHL though, Ostapchuk was brought back up to the NHL and never looked back.
In 59 games, Ostapchuk's offensive production wasn't overly impressive, even for a fourth-line center, but his other attributes solidified him as the Sharks' 4C of the future. As a result, he earned a four-year contract extension this summer and will remain on the team for the foreseeable future.