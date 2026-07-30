64 Days to Opening Day: The Story of Mikael Granlund

Throughout the over three-decade history of the San Jose Sharks, only two players have ever worn the number 64 for the team in teal.
The most recent player to wear the number was forward Mikael Granlund, who the Sharks acquired as a part of the trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Granlund's NHL career started in the State of Hockey, as he was drafted by the Minnesota Wild with the ninth-overall selection in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Finnish forward spent just under a decade in Minnesota before being dealt to the Nashville Predators during the 2018-19 season.
Granlund then spent five seasons in Nashville, helping them reach the playoffs on a regular basis. He'd be on the move once again during the 2022-23 season though, as he was dealt to the Penguins ahead of the trade deadline. That stint was less than memorable for the veteran forward, and the Penguins moved him to the Sharks that summer.
Granlund then spent two seasons with the Sharks, mentoring some of their young players and shining as a bright spot in a difficult time for the organization. In 121 games for the Sharks, Granlund scored 27 goals and 105 total points.
The Sharks then traded Granlund to the Dallas Stars ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, where he spent the rest of the 2024-25 season. That summer, he signed with the Sharks' state rivals, the Anaheim Ducks, where he remains today.