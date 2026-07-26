67 Days to Opening Day: The Story of Jacob Middleton

There has only been one player to appear in a regular season game with the number 67 for the San Jose Sharks. Right after departing the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League, Jacob Middleton brought the number 67 to the Bay Area.
Middleton was a quality depth defenseman for the Sharks after making his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, but it wasn't until his final season in teal, the 2021-22 campaign, that he finally got a shot to play a substantial role at the NHL level. That season, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild, where he remained for four and a half seasons.
Then, earlier this summer, his time in the State of Hockey came to an end as he was traded north of the border to the Calgary Flames. At this point, Middleton has appeared in 381 career NHL games, but only 59 of which were with the Sharks.
Middleton will be looking to play a big role in Calgary, as he's entering the second season of a four-year contract worth $4.35 million per season.