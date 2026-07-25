68 Days to Opening Night: The Story of Melker Karlsson

While there have been three players that have worn the number 68 throughout the history of the San Jose Sharks organization, the longest-tenured player to wear it was undrafted Swedish forward Melker Karlsson.
"The Melkman" as he was affectionally known in the Bay Area jumped into the NHL immediately after joining the Sharks from the Swedish Hockey League's Skelleftea AIK and played an important bottom-six role during one of the most memorable periods of Sharks hockey.
Karlsson's entire NHL career was spent with the Sharks, as he appeared in 396 games for the team in teal. Across six seasons, he scored 60 goals, 112 points and also picked up 130 penalty minutes.
Karlsson returned to the SHL for the 2020-21 season, rejoining his former team Skelleftea. He remained in Sweden until he retired following the 2022-23 campaign.
Frazer McLaren was the first Sharks player to ever wear the number 68, and the most recent player to do so was Mike Hoffman.