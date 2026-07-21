72 Days to Opening Day: The Story of William Eklund

During the 2023-24 season, Eklund got his first chance to play a full season in the NHL. In 80 games, he scored 16 goals and 45 points. Oddly though, Eklund became relied on as a veteran during his second and third seasons in the league. Due to the Sharks' youth and lack of long-tenured players, Eklund was one of the voices often heard after a difficult loss or tough moment simply because he had slightly more experience.