73 Days to Opening Day: The Story of Tyler Toffoli

At this point, Toffoli opted to sign with the Sharks as an unrestricted free agent. He ensured that he wouldn't be on the move anytime soon, including a no-trade clause in the first three years of his contract and a modified clause in the final year. In 157 games with the Sharks to this point, the veteran winger has scored 49 goals and 103 points while also serving as a mentor for the young forwards like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.