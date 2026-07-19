74 Days to Opening Day: The Story of Dylan DeMelo

After his final junior season came to an end, he returned to Worcester for another short stint at the end of the 2012-13 season, appearing in 10 games this time. He then spent two full seasons with the Sharks' farm team before making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He played 45 games for the Sharks in his rookie campaign, splitting time between the NHL and the Sharks' newly relocated AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.