75 Days to Opening Day: The Story of Ryan Reaves

A journeyman enforcer, Reaves started his career with the St. Louis Blues after being selected in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons at the American Hockey League level, and even had a stint in the ECHL, before making his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2010-11 season. While he split time between the NHL and AHL that season, he became a full-time NHLer, except for a lockout stint in the ECHL, beginning in the 2011-12 season.