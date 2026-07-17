76 Days Until Opening Day: The Story of Jonathan Dahlen

There have only been two players in the history of the San Jose Sharks to wear the number 76 at the NHL level. The most notable player to wear the number was Jonathan Dahlen, who played 61 games for the team in teal roughly half a decade ago.
Dahlen's NHL journey began when he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. Before he even signed his entry-level contract though, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in a trade that saw veteran forward Alex Burrows going to Canada's capital city.
Dahlen then signed his first NHL contract with the Canucks and spent two seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate at the time, the Utica Comets. He was then traded to San Jose in 2019 with Linus Karlsson heading north of the border.
After playing just seven games with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season, he returned to his native Sweden for the next two years. He then returned to North America for the 2021-22 season and played in his only career NHL games to date. In 61 games with the Sharks, he scored 12 goals and tallied a total of 22 points.
At the end of the season, Dahlen returned to Timra IK in Sweden, where he remained until this summer when he signed with the SCL Tigers of the Swiss National League.
The only other player to wear the number 76 for the Sharks was Eriah Hayes.