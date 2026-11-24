The start of the 2026-27 season certainly hasn't gone how Dmitry Orlov has expected. His defensive game as a whole has dropped off significantly since arriving in San Jose last season and he's certainly been a polarizing player this season in particular. Yet, despite a number of giveaways and poor defensive play, he's pacing for the best offensive season of his career at 35 years of age.
In the first 25 games of the season, Orlov has scored three goals and added 14 assists for a total of 17 points. Over the course of an 84-game season, that puts him on pace for a career-high 57 points. He set his current career-high of 37 points in his first season with the Sharks. Now, of course, while offense from a defenseman is beneficial, that's certainly not all that they should be judged off of.
Orlov is currently third on the Sharks in giveaways with 34, he's on pace to be a -40 by the end of the season. Regardless of the relevance of plus-minus in the modern age of hockey, when it's that egregious, it's notable. According to Dom Luszczyszyn's analytical model, Orlov has a -4.4 defensive rating this season as well.
Simply put, Orlov has been massively ineffective in his own end to start the season but he's one of the few Sharks putting points on the board. After his three assist performance against the Seattle Kraken, he's also sitting on 299 career assists.
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The question remains, is Orlov's offensive contribution enough to offset his defensive lapses or will the Sharks eventually need to find a way to get more stability on their blue line if they want to push for the playoffs this spring?