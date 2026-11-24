In the first 25 games of the season, Orlov has scored three goals and added 14 assists for a total of 17 points. Over the course of an 84-game season, that puts him on pace for a career-high 57 points. He set his current career-high of 37 points in his first season with the Sharks. Now, of course, while offense from a defenseman is beneficial, that's certainly not all that they should be judged off of.