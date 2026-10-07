Espy's Soapbox: Trying Will Smith at Center is the Right Call

Smith has repeatedly made it clear that he'd love to return to his natural position and after quite a bit of time, Warsofsky appears to be ready to finally give him a legitimate chance. Whether he'll be able to do it successfully remains to be seen, but the opportunity was certainly past due. There's always a chance that Celebrini is ready to go by Thursday and Smith doesn't even see game time as a center, but at least the ball is in motion.