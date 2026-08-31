Ethan Cardwell Turns 24: What's Next for the Sharks Prospect?

While Cardwell hasn't established himself as a reliable fourth-line forward to this point, he does have the potential to do so. At this stage, he's a useful depth forward who can contribute at the AHL level and is serviceable at the NHL in a bottom-six role temporarily. A team looking to save money on their fourth line may look at the Oshawa, Ontario native and decide to take a flier on him as a depth option via waivers. Considering he's set to become a restricted free agent next summer and is currently on a one-year, $850k contract, there's little risk to bringing him into the mix for most teams.