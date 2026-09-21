Former San Jose Sharks Forward Suffers Injury in Second Game in Europe

Jeff Skinner's career hasn't been going as planned over the last few seasons. First, he was benched during the Edmonton Oilers' 2024-25 playoff run, then he departed the San Jose Sharks organization after just 32 games with the team in teal. In an attempt to get things back on track, he signed with EHC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss National League over the summer and once again, it didn't go as planned.
In just his second game with Biel-Bienne, Skinner was limited to just 7:15 of ice time as he suffered a leg injury and exited the game against the SCL Tigers.
Skinner got off to a hot start, as in his first outing against HC Fribourg-Gotteron, he scored two goals and added an assist. He even scored a goal against the Tigers before exiting the game, leaving him with three goals and four points in two games at the NL level.
According to Biel-Bienne, Skinner will miss their next game against Ambri-Piotta and there is no timeline for his return at this time as he will continue to be evaluated moving forward.