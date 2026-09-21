Former San Jose Sharks Forward Suffers Injury in Second Game in Europe

Jeff Skinner's career hasn't been going as planned over the last few seasons. First, he was benched during the Edmonton Oilers' 2024-25 playoff run, then he departed the San Jose Sharks organization after just 32 games with the team in teal. In an attempt to get things back on track, he signed with EHC Biel-Bienne in the Swiss National League over the summer and once again, it didn't go as planned.