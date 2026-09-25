"He Leads Our Group On and Off the Ice": What Makes Macklin Celebrini Captain Material?

"One of the the big things that really sealed it for me was exit meetings with some of the players that we reassigned to Barracuda [Training] Camp, and they were all talking about how welcoming the group was and how they were made to feel comfortable and part of it," Grier continued. "[They also mentioned] how Mack reached out and made them feel like a part of the group. That's a pretty special characteristic to have for someone who's so young, to be inclusive to new players, younger players, and older players alike. Once we got that feedback, it just kind of cemented everything that was in my head."