'He'll Remember That One': Luca Cagnoni Scores Unforgettable First NHL Goal

The Sharks went up 3-0 over the Florida Panthers in the second period, but the Panthers fought back to tie it at 3-3 and sent the game to overtime. Once again, it seemed that the Sharks were going to struggle to close out a game against a top team, but an unlikely hero changed their fate. 3:14 into overtime, Cagnoni fired a wrist shot from inside the face-off circle that beat Akira Schmid and secured a win for the team in teal.