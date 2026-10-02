'He'll Remember That One': Luca Cagnoni Scores Unforgettable First NHL Goal

While every player's first career NHL goal is memorable in its own way, some are undoubtedly more memorable than others. Luca Cagnoni's first career goal may be one that San Jose Sharks fans never forget.
The Sharks went up 3-0 over the Florida Panthers in the second period, but the Panthers fought back to tie it at 3-3 and sent the game to overtime. Once again, it seemed that the Sharks were going to struggle to close out a game against a top team, but an unlikely hero changed their fate. 3:14 into overtime, Cagnoni fired a wrist shot from inside the face-off circle that beat Akira Schmid and secured a win for the team in teal.
"He'll remember that one, for sure," Ryan Warsofsky said of the goal. "These guys worked really hard this summer. We're in great shape. Luca is one of them and you can see it. You get an extra gear there in overtime, and his skill comes out."
"Hard to write one better than an overtime winner," Cagnoni said postgame. [It's the type] some people dream of [while] playing Chel."
The 21-year-old defenseman then explained the overtime winner from his perspective. "I thought I could beat the guy up the ice, and I saw Smitty with the puck," Cagnoni said. "Smitty had an unbelievable pass and sometimes you've just got to put the puck along the ice."
While Cagnoni has played a few games in the NHL before, this was his first opening night with the Sharks. From the Teal Carpet all the way to his overtime winner, he had a massive smile on his face.
"It's probably going to be a tough one to sleep tonight, but it's an unbelievable day."