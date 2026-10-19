'Just Gotta Be Better': Luca Cagnoni Returns to the Sharks Lineup Against Maple Leafs

thehockeynews.com Game Day Gutcheck, Lineups & Stats: Ivar Stenberg vs Gavin McKenna I Ten years to the day that the first two picks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, faced one another for the first time in the NHL, the first picks in the 2026 NHL Draft will do the same. Tonight, we'll see San Jose Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg face off against the only player picked ahead of him at the draft: Gavin McKenna.