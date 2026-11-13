Mason Marchment: From Long Shot to 100 Career NHL Goals

Looking at Marchment's career statistically, it makes sense why at one stage he never thought he'd make it to the NHL. First off, only 15% of players in the NHL last season were undrafted according to ESPN. On top of that, during his time with the Toronto Marlies, Marchment was also assigned to the ECHL which has similarly low odds. This season, of the 736 players on opening night rosters across the NHL, only 64 of them were ECHL alumni. That's less than 9% of the NHL.