San Jose Sharks Breakout Candidates: Igor Chernyshov

At 20 years of age, it seems clear that Chernyshov is ready for the NHL. However, to get the most out of him, the Sharks would likely want to use him in a top-six role, rather than sticking him in more of a grit-and-grind style of bottom-six role. He could probably thrive in both, given his 6-foot-2 frame, but it would certainly be less than ideal to limit his scoring talent.