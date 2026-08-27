San Jose Sharks Breakout Candidates: Igor Chernyshov

Igor Chernyshov's role with the 2026-27 San Jose Sharks seemed set in stone heading into the offseason; a strong conclusion to the 2025-26 campaign made it seem that he was a shoo-in to make the opening night roster. The additions of Ivar Stenberg and Mason Marchment have put that in jeopardy now, but if he does make the opening night roster, Chernyshov has the chance to become one of the Sharks' top offensive producers.
During the 2025-26 season, which is officially considered Chernyshov's rookie season since he played more than 25 games, the Russian winger scored nine goals and 10 assists for a total of 19 points in 28 games. While it is a much smaller sample size than others behind him, Chernyshov's points-per-game rate was actually the fifth-highest on the Sharks last season, as he beat out players like Tyler Toffoli, Collin Graf, and Kiefer Sherwood.
At 20 years of age, it seems clear that Chernyshov is ready for the NHL. However, to get the most out of him, the Sharks would likely want to use him in a top-six role, rather than sticking him in more of a grit-and-grind style of bottom-six role. He could probably thrive in both, given his 6-foot-2 frame, but it would certainly be less than ideal to limit his scoring talent.
In order for Chernyshov to get a top-six role, though, he'd have to beat out two of Stenberg, Marchment, Will Smith, Collin Graf, Sherwood, and Tyler Toffoli. Given Smith's clear chemistry with Macklin Celebrini, it's safe to say that the Sharks aren't moving him off of their top line.
Stenberg, Marchment, and Graf are the likely frontrunners for the remaining top-six roles outside of Chernyshov. As a result, it will be difficult for Chernyshov to lock himself into a top-six role, but it's far from impossible. If he's able to impress Ryan Warsofsky enough to earn a key job, especially the first-line slot alongside Smith and Celebrini, we could potentially see the 20-year-old dominate the NHL in his first full season.
In a full 84-game season, Chernyshov would be on pace for 27 goals if he maintains the same goal-scoring rate he had last season. After factoring in his assist numbers, Chernyshov could launch himself into the 60-point range, which would make him one of the Sharks' highest offensive producers.
It's far from guaranteed that Chernyshov would be able to maintain the same pace over the course of a full season, but it seems that he's earned that chance to do so. If he runs with it, the Sharks could benefit massively.