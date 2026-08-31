Sharks 2026-27 Breakout Candidates: Will Smith

The San Jose Sharks have already seen Will Smith develop into a reliable NHL player, but at this stage, he still seems to be nowhere near his projected ceiling.
Smith took major strides forward during his second professional season. He surpassed the 20-goal threshold for the first time, finishing the campaign with 24, and nearly passed the 60-point milestone as well, but finished just short with 59. Of course though, he only played in 69 games due to injury.
Arguments could certainly be made that last season can be considered Smith's breakout season, but it seems to be just scratching the surface of his potential. Alongside Macklin Celebrini and whichever left wing earns the honor of playing on the top line, the 2026-27 season could potentially be the first time we see Smith play at a point-per-game pace.
If the Sharks' power play takes a major step forward after finishing league-average last season, which it should given the amount of offensive talent on the roster, that alone could improve Smith's point totals.
Last season, Smith finished the season with 17 power play points, which is respectable given his missed time. With that being said, if he could get that number into the mid-to-high 20's like many of the players ahead of him, it can not only increase his point totals, but make the Sharks that much more dangerous.
At just 21 years of age, Smith has already established himself as a high-end talent in the NHL. He's just beginning to hit his stride though, and the sky certainly seems like the limit. While he won't reach the same heights as Celebrini, he can definitely hang with him and become one of the league's best complementary wingers. If the Lexington, MA native can score 30 goals and hover around 80 points during the 2026-27 season, he'll certainly put the league on notice.