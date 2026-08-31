Sharks 2026-27 Breakout Candidates: Will Smith

At just 21 years of age, Smith has already established himself as a high-end talent in the NHL. He's just beginning to hit his stride though, and the sky certainly seems like the limit. While he won't reach the same heights as Celebrini, he can definitely hang with him and become one of the league's best complementary wingers. If the Lexington, MA native can score 30 goals and hover around 80 points during the 2026-27 season, he'll certainly put the league on notice.