Sharks 2026-27 Season Previews: Darnell Nurse

Personally, although Nurse's game is likely to change over the next year or two due to his age, I felt that last season was simply an outlier at this stage in his career. In his first season in the Bay Area, Nurse should bounce back to between 35-40 points which will certainly help bring some offense from the blue line compared to last season. If he's able to do that while also having his performance in the defensive zone return to prior form as well, then he should be a worthwhile addition for the Sharks despite his contract.