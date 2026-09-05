Sharks 2026-27 Season Previews: Macklin Celebrini

With that being said, as the Sharks look for more depth scoring, there's the chance that we may see Celebrini's point totals slide ever-so-slightly while those around him see their numbers grow due to less reliance on the first line for all of the team's offense. Of course, that will also mean Celebrini will be more rested late in the season when the team needs him the most. Nonetheless, that's not an issue that we'll likely see impact his production this season, but something to be mindful of in the long run.