The San Jose Sharks are looking to do whatever they can to get things back on track after a disappointing stretch of play.
Apparently, that includes scratching forward Collin Graf and defenseman Michael Kesselring after poor performances in their last outing.
Analytically, Kesselring's defensive play has fallen off considerably over the last month or so, according to Hockey Stat Cards. Although, with that being said, he does appear to have rebounded somewhat as of late and his performance against the Flames was actually the second-best among Sharks defensemen, trailing just Darnell Nurse. Understandably, the Sharks seemingly want to ensure that Nolan Allan gets some ice time, but timing wise, it seems odd to blame Kesselring's performance at this stage rather than earlier when he was legitimately struggling.
Their model also shows that Graf's play at both ends of the ice has stagnated lately as well. With that being said, he certainly hasn't been among the worst of San Jose's forwards.
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Both Graf and Kesselring are signed through the 2028-29 season with cap hits between $4 million and $5 million. With them healthy scratched, the Sharks will be sitting roughly $8.75 million worth of salary cap in the press box rather than allowing them to sort things out on the ice.
Tomorrow's lineup has yet to be confirmed, so there's a chance that they'll draw into the lineup, but having Graf and Kesselring as the extra in their given position for two straight practices means that there's a good chance we won't see them on the ice tomorrow night.