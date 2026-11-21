Analytically, Kesselring's defensive play has fallen off considerably over the last month or so, according to Hockey Stat Cards. Although, with that being said, he does appear to have rebounded somewhat as of late and his performance against the Flames was actually the second-best among Sharks defensemen, trailing just Darnell Nurse. Understandably, the Sharks seemingly want to ensure that Nolan Allan gets some ice time, but timing wise, it seems odd to blame Kesselring's performance at this stage rather than earlier when he was legitimately struggling.