Sharks' Misa Discusses Summer Training, The Rookie Faceoff and More

Misa also spent some time working with the aforementioned Celebrini, but he did say he was unable to confirm Gavin McKenna's claim of spending 17 hours on the ice. "I don't know if it was 17 hours because we only stayed for Monday to Saturday, but it was a couple skates a day," he said. "I know Gav was out there longer, so it might have been the next week he did that. But yeah, like I said, they're long days, but fun. Training out there with Mack and all the other NHL guys, it was a good experience."