Sharks Position Battles: Second Line Center

Of course, expecting Misa to come out and match Celebrini’s sophomore point totals is entirely unrealistic, but the first step to him proving that he can become the Draisaitl to Celebrini’s McDavid is simply earning the second-line center job. In order to do so, he’ll have to improve significantly on both ends of the ice. Offensively, Misa was performing at a solid pace given his limited playing time over the course of the season. If he maintained a similar pace across a full season, he’d tally roughly 40 points, which is a respectable number for a player his age, but not enough to surpass Wennberg, especially since Wennberg is more reliable on the defensive side of the ice.