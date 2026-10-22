Sharks Prospect Taking Step Forward in Sophomore NCAA Season

After a bit of a dip in performance in Michigan's second game against Bowling Green, McKinney bounced back in a big way against the University of Alaska, Anchorage. The Wolverines won 10-1 as McKinney scored a pair of goals and added his only assists of the season to date. He scored in the second game against Anchorage as well. Then, when the Wolverines visited the powerhouse University of Denver, McKinney extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. That's where it came to an end though, as he was kept off the scoresheet during the rematch.