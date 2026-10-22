Sharks Prospect Taking Step Forward in Sophomore NCAA Season

San Jose Sharks
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USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Oct 22, 2026 5:55 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 5:55 PM
Cole McKinney, the San Jose Sharks' selection with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, seems to have taken a major step forward offensively in his second collegiate season.
Through seven games with the University of Michigan, McKinney has scored five goals and added a pair of assists. In the Wolverines' opening contest against Bowling Green University, McKinney scored a goal in what Elite Prospects scout J.D. Burke called the best performance he had ever seen from the 19-year-old.
"Even when he's not generating much offence, McKinney's defensive foundation sets a high floor. His feet remain in constant motion as he reads and anticipates the play, getting proactive stops, supporting the puck down low, and playing a significant role in breaking the puck out from the Michigan zone," Burke wrote in his scouting report. "There's a distinct lack of problem-solving ability or adaptability. McKinney often gets locked in on a certain play or a certain approach and when that's taken away throws possession away as a default. That inside-driven approach allowed McKinney to snap a loose puck home for a second period goal and nearly yielded another a period later in the shape of a backdoor tap-in."
After a bit of a dip in performance in Michigan's second game against Bowling Green, McKinney bounced back in a big way against the University of Alaska, Anchorage. The Wolverines won 10-1 as McKinney scored a pair of goals and added his only assists of the season to date. He scored in the second game against Anchorage as well. Then, when the Wolverines visited the powerhouse University of Denver, McKinney extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. That's where it came to an end though, as he was kept off the scoresheet during the rematch.
McKinney's game will never revolve around offense. He's mainly known for his defensive play and efficiency on the penalty kill, but he's certainly showing that he has the ability to put the puck in the back of the net as well.
The University of Michigan has high expectations of their hockey program on a yearly basis, so they'll certainly be thrilled to see McKinney taking a step forward on the offensive side of the game. With that being said, he now needs to prove that he can do it sustainably and not just for a short period of time.
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