Sharks Surpass Two Years Without a Shutout as Askarov Chases His First

Officially, two calendar years have now passed since the San Jose Sharks recorded a shutout and it's closing in on three years since they've had one at the SAP Center.
The Sharks' most recent shutout overall came against the New Jersey Devils on November 10, 2024 when Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves to lead the Sharks to a 1-0 victory at the Prudential Center. That was 734 days ago. Blackwood has been a member of the Colorado Avalanche organization for close to two years at this point, and the Sharks still have yet to record a shutout since when he was between the pipes.
The Sharks' most recent shutout at the SAP Center was 10 months prior to that, again with Blackwood in net. On January 10, 2024, Blackwood made 32 saves en route to a 2-0 victory for the Sharks against the Seattle Kraken.
As a result, Yaroslav Askarov, who has started 75 games in the NHL, is still chasing his first career shutout. If his career were to end today, he'd have the second-most starts amongst players to never record a shutout, trailing just former Winnipeg Jets netminder Eldon Reddick who made 116 starts without recording a shutout.
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Of course, other goaltenders have gone longer without recording a shutout before finally breaking through and getting one. Notably, Jacob Markstrom took over 100 games to get his first career shutout, for example.
Askarov currently leads active players in most starts without a shutout, as he sits ahead of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi who has made just 45 starts in his career.
The Sharks' backup goaltender, Alex Nedeljkovic does have nine career shutouts, but none of them have come while a member of the Sharks organization.
It's been quite a while since the Sharks have been able to keep an opponent from scoring a goal, eventually the streak will be broken, but who will be the one to break it?