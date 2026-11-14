Sharks Surpass Two Years Without a Shutout as Askarov Chases His First

The Sharks' most recent shutout overall came against the New Jersey Devils on November 10, 2024 when Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves to lead the Sharks to a 1-0 victory at the Prudential Center. That was 734 days ago. Blackwood has been a member of the Colorado Avalanche organization for close to two years at this point, and the Sharks still have yet to record a shutout since when he was between the pipes.