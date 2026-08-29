Sharks: The Pros and Cons of a Connor Hellebuyck Trade

When discussing the best goaltender in the NHL, it’s often a two-horse race between Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a result, it’s fair to say that Hellebuyck would be an immediate, and likely vast, improvement over the Sharks’ current starting goaltender, Yaroslav Askarov. The Sharks have been counting on Askarov taking a step forward since joining the organization, and he has done that in one regard as he’s now a full-time NHLer, but whether or not he lives up to his potential is still up in the air. Hellebuyck would undoubtedly give the Sharks their best chance to win right now, but we’ll come back to that topic shortly.