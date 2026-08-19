Sharks Will Need More From Yaroslav Askarov to Realize Playoff Hopes

Since he arrived in San Jose, Askarov's style of play and decision-making has reminded me of his countryman Sergei Bobrovsky in his younger days. He comes out of the crease at some bad times and makes his job more difficult than it needs to be, but when he's at his best, he can steal games for his team. Of course, Bobrovsky has been a goaltender known for his wild inconsistency throughout his career, so Askarov will certainly want to be better than his peer in that regard.