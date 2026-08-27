Should the Sharks Skip Their Rookie Development Plan with Stenberg?

All things considered, while the Sharks may use a development plan for Stenberg simply because it's the precedent that they've set in recent years, it seems truly unnecessary in this situation. If he struggles at the NHL level, it could be implemented later on, or he could even spend some time in the American Hockey League. Right out of the gate though, the Sharks should put their faith in Stenberg and see if he sinks or swims. While the tide will be strong, Stenberg seems like he could pull through.