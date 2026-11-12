Trade Tree: How Trading Erik Karlsson Directly Influenced the Sharks' Rebuild

The third-round pick was then traded to the Detroit Red Wings for Elmer Soderblom in March of 2026. It continued to be a trade asset when the Red Wings then sent it to the St. Louis Blues as part of a deal to bring Justin Faulk to the Motor City. Last but not least, the Blues traded the pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a part of a package for Brandon Carlo. The Maple Leafs selected Zac Olsen with the pick.