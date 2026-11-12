Trade Tree: How Trading Erik Karlsson Directly Influenced the Sharks' Rebuild

San Jose Sharks
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Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2026 4:44 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 4:44 AM
With Erik Karlsson returning to the SAP Center once again on Wednesday night, it seems apropos to take a look back at the trade that sent him out of the Bay Area and to the Steel City.
The initial trade was completed on August 3, 2026 and was as follows. Erik Karlsson ($1.5 million retained), Dillon Hamaliuk, and a 2026 third-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins with Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta, and a 2024 first-round pick heading to the San Jose Sharks.
Penguins' Half of the Tree
First, we'll address the Penguins side of things, simply because it's a little quicker.
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Erik Karlsson is still patrolling the Penguins' blue line and is still performing at a point-per-game pace. With that being said, he's going to continue being in the rumor mill for the foreseeable future unless the Penguins either trade him or start performing at a higher level to compete for a playoff spot.
Hamaliuk, the Sharks' 55th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, wasn't offered a qualifying offer at the end of the 2023-24 season and became a free agent. Currently, he is unsigned and most recently played for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last season.
The third-round pick was then traded to the Detroit Red Wings for Elmer Soderblom in March of 2026. It continued to be a trade asset when the Red Wings then sent it to the St. Louis Blues as part of a deal to bring Justin Faulk to the Motor City. Last but not least, the Blues traded the pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a part of a package for Brandon Carlo. The Maple Leafs selected Zac Olsen with the pick.
The Sharks' Tree
Now, we'll take a look at how the trade broke down for the Sharks. First off, Jan Rutta and Mike Hoffman's contracts expired. Hoffman's at the end of the 2023-24 season and Rutta's the following summer.
Granlund was traded to the Dallas Stars along with defenseman Cody Ceci ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline. The Sharks got the Stars' 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick that originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets in return. The Sharks used the picks to select Joshua Ravensbergen and Zack Sharp respectively.
The Sharks then packaged the first-round pick which ended up being 14th overall with a second-round pick that originally belonged to the New Jersey Devils to move up to the 11th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft which they used to select Sam Dickinson. The Buffalo Sabres, who received the two picks, selected Konsta Helenius and Adam Kleber.
The Sharks still have $1.5 million of Karlsson's cap hit, but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
All-in-all, the Karlsson trade directly resulted in the addition of two of the Sharks' top young assets in Dickinson and Ravensbergen. It's safe to say three years down the line, things seem to have worked out for the Sharks.
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