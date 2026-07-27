What About Bystedt? Does Filip Bystedt Have a Place in the Sharks' Future?

The odds of Bystedt playing a top-six role even in his prime were slim at that stage regardless, but with just Smith and Celebrini ahead of him on the depth chart, he still had a chance to find a spot in the bottom-six. Drafting Michael Misa in 2025, adding Zack Ostapchuk via trade, then signing veteran Alex Wennberg to an extension made center depth a major strength for the Sharks’ young core and left almost no room for Bystedt, or any other prospect, to make a jump to the NHL in the near future.