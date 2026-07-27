What About Bystedt? Does Filip Bystedt Have a Place in the Sharks' Future?

When the Sharks drafted Filip Bystedt with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, he was a key building piece for a rebuilding team without much prospect quality. Of course, the additions of Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini in 2023 and 2024 respectively, it didn’t take long for Bystedt to fall down the depth chart.
The odds of Bystedt playing a top-six role even in his prime were slim at that stage regardless, but with just Smith and Celebrini ahead of him on the depth chart, he still had a chance to find a spot in the bottom-six. Drafting Michael Misa in 2025, adding Zack Ostapchuk via trade, then signing veteran Alex Wennberg to an extension made center depth a major strength for the Sharks’ young core and left almost no room for Bystedt, or any other prospect, to make a jump to the NHL in the near future.
Now, more than four years after being drafted, Bystedt has yet to make an appearance at the NHL level and he’s stuck behind a major logjam of bottom-six forwards. As a result, it seems fair at this stage to question how realistic it would be for him to make the Sharks at any point in the near future.
Last season, Bystedt had his best professional season by far. He scored 20 goals, surpassing the 20 goal threshold for the first time in his career, and 60 points in 65 games for the San Jose Barracuda. Yet, even when the Sharks' roster was dealing with injuries, he never got an opportunity in the bottom-six. Instead, those opportunities were given to players like Ethan Cardwell, Patrick Giles, Pavol Regenda, and Igor Chernyshov.
With the Sharks now looking to move out of their rebuild, there will likely be even fewer chances for younger players in the near future. Players like Adam Gaudette, Ty Dellandrea, Barclay Goodrow, and possibly even Tyler Toffoli are going to be taking up space in the Sharks' bottom-six this coming season and it seems unlikely that there's any space for Bystedt to get a chance, even if there are a multitude of injuries.
While it seems likely that Sharks General Manager Mike Grier would've loved to see Bystedt succeed since he was the first draft pick of his tenure, that window has seemingly rapidly closed. If Bystedt doesn't get an opportunity this coming season, which is hard to see happening, it seems likely that it'll never come in San Jose.