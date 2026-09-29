Where Are They Now?: Nov. 27, 2023 San Jose Sharks Lineup

Over the past couple of days, a starting lineup graphic, originally created by JD Young of the Locked on Sharks podcast but reposted by X user @mvpurdy_, featuring the Sharks' roster on November 27, 2023 has been making the rounds on social media. Considering there isn't a single player listed on that graphic that is still a member of the Sharks, despite it being less than three years ago, let's take a look at where each player has ended up.
Forwards
William Eklund & Fabian Zetterlund: Throwing these two together since they've been reunited with the Ottawa Senators in two separate trades. Eklund is heading into his first season in the Canadian capital while Zetterlund is starting his second full season with the Senators.
Anthony Duclair: Duclair played just 56 games with the Sharks before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2023-24 season. Today, he's getting ready to enter his third season with the New York Islanders.
Mikael Granlund: After being traded to the Dallas Stars during the 2024-25 season, Granlund signed with the Anaheim Ducks during the summer of 2025 and was recently named their new captain for the 2026-27 season.
Jacob MacDonald: Since leaving the Sharks, MacDonald has been a regular in the American Hockey League. He spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Eagles and is set to make his debut with the Hershey Bears when the season gets underway.
Nico Sturm: Sturm was traded to the Florida Panthers during the 2024-25 season and then rejoined the Minnesota Wild, the team that he started his career with, that summer. He's set to begin his second season of his second stint in the State of Hockey, his sixth season with the Wild overall.
Justin Bailey: After one season at the NHL level with the Sharks, Bailey was once again relegated to the AHL and remained there until this summer. Currently, he's playing with Barys Astana in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League where he has seven goals and 12 total points in his first nine games.
Givani Smith: Much like Bailey, Smith made the jump to the KHL this summer. Currently, he's a member of the Shanghai Dragons and has yet to record a point in six games.
Ryan Carpenter: After leaving the Sharks organization for the second time following the 2023-24 season, Carpenter joined the San Diego Gulls and is set to begin his third season as their captain.
Kevin Labanc: Labanc has been on a world tour since leaving the Sharks organization. He spent one season with the Columbus Blue Jackets before heading to the KHL for a single season with the Shanghai Dragons. Currently, he's playing in the Swiss National League for the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.
Luke Kunin, Mike Hoffman: Both are currently unrestricted free agents. There's a chance that Kunin signs at some point, but Hoffman is essentially retired at this point.
Defensemen
Mario Ferraro: Ferraro signed with the Winnipeg Jets this past summer after hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career.
Ty Emberson: Emberson has been a regular on the Edmonton Oilers' blue line over the last two seasons. Although he's producing less offensive statistics than he did in San Jose, he's still playing a key role on a contending team.
Calen Addison: Addison is currently teammates with Givani Smith on the Shanghai Dragons. He's had slightly more success offensively, but had just one assist in seven games.
Matt Benning: Currently an unrestricted free agent, played for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL last season and made a single appearance with the Maple Leafs.
Nikita Okhotiuk: In his third season in the KHL, Okhotiuk is a part of CSKA Moscow's blue line. In nine games, he has yet to record a point and has two penalty minutes.
Kyle Burroughs: Since his single season with the Sharks, Burroughs has bounced around a bit. He spent the last two seasons in the Los Angeles Kings organization and is currently set to play for the Texas Stars in the AHL this season.
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood: Blackwood has thrived in Colorado, splitting time with Scott Wedgewood. They've quickly emerged as one of the NHL's best tandems, but Blackwood is currently the 1B.
Kaapo Kahkonen: Although it seemed he might sneak his way onto the Montreal Canadiens' roster this fall, Kahkonen has been reassigned to the AHL for a second straight season with the Laval Rocket.
It's rare to see an entire roster turnover within just three years, but that's the reality of a team trying to exit out of a rebuild. The Sharks' 2029 roster likely won't have as much movement though, as they're locking down quite a few key pieces for the foreseeable future.