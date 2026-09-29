Where Are They Now?: Nov. 27, 2023 San Jose Sharks Lineup

Over the past couple of days, a starting lineup graphic, originally created by JD Young of the Locked on Sharks podcast but reposted by X user @mvpurdy_, featuring the Sharks' roster on November 27, 2023 has been making the rounds on social media. Considering there isn't a single player listed on that graphic that is still a member of the Sharks, despite it being less than three years ago, let's take a look at where each player has ended up.