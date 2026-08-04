Will Macklin Celebrini Ever Take the Ice as the NHL's Highest Paid Player?

With that being said, Kucherov is in a bit of a tough situation in that regard. If he wanted to remain in Tampa, the organization where he's spent his entire NHL career, he'd have to take well below market value in order to make things work. At most, the Lightning would likely be able to pay him around the $15 million range, but anything more than that would mean a meaningful piece would have to be moved. As a result, it's unlikely he's going to take Celebrini's spot as the highest paid player, even if he absolutely could.