Will Macklin Celebrini Ever Take the Ice as the NHL's Highest Paid Player?

As things currently stand, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is set to become the NHL's highest paid player at the beginning of the 2027-28 season. Right now though, he has another season remaining on his entry-level contract. With his new deal being 12 months away from beginning, is there someone who can take his new crown before he gets a chance to wear it?
There are certainly a number of players who could surpass Celebrini's cap hit of $18.8 million if they were to hit the open market next summer.
Reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov, for example, could have a strong case to make upwards of $20 million if he so chooses. He's been a finalist for the Hart Trophy each of the last three seasons, winning it at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, he won the Art Ross Trophy for the most points in the NHL in two of the last three seasons, and he's one of the most dynamic forwards in the NHL.
With that being said, Kucherov is in a bit of a tough situation in that regard. If he wanted to remain in Tampa, the organization where he's spent his entire NHL career, he'd have to take well below market value in order to make things work. At most, the Lightning would likely be able to pay him around the $15 million range, but anything more than that would mean a meaningful piece would have to be moved. As a result, it's unlikely he's going to take Celebrini's spot as the highest paid player, even if he absolutely could.
Jason Robertson is another name that comes to mind when thinking of a player who could demand a king's ransom on the open market. There was quite a bit of talk about Robertson leaving the Dallas Stars this summer, however, he reached an agreement with the team that walks him directly to unrestricted free agency.
Robertson's $12 million cap hit is certainly below what he could've gotten this summer, as it has been reported that he turned down a contract worth $15 million per season from the Seattle Kraken. As an unrestricted free agent though, he could make an enormous amount of money if he so chooses. The can has been kicked down the road a bit and Robertson doesn't seem like the type of player who should be the highest paid player in the NHL, but it's certainly a possibility if July 1, 2027 comes around and he hasn't gotten a new contract from the Stars.
On the blue line is where we truly see threats for Celebrini's crown emerge, although that's a bit of uncertainty in that regard. Currently, the highest-value contract signed by a defenseman belongs to Bowen Byram of the Chicago Blackhawks, which carries a $12.5 million cap hit and begins at the same time as Celebrini's deal. Of course, he won't be the highest paid defenseman for long.
Cale Makar is the last piece of the Colorado Avalanche's core group that has yet to be extended beyond the end of the current decade. Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Devon Toews, and even MacKenzie Blackwood are signed until some point in the 2030s. It's important to note though, there's not much cap space to get a deal done with Makar at this point, but next summer the cap will rise significantly.
Regardless, it's hard to see Makar ever choosing to voluntary leave the Avalanche and he'll likely follow in Nathan MacKinnon's footsteps and take less than market value to keep the group together for as long as possible.
Through the first three players we discussed, there's not a player who truly stands out as someone who can take over the top spot on the salary leaderboard. Quinn Hughes, however, is the wild card. If Hughes becomes the NHL's first $20 million player, it won't be overly surprising to anyone. It would be somewhat surprising if that deal was signed in Minnesota, as it would mean a considerable amount of roster turnover to make it work, but it would be possible.
If Hughes hits the open market, which seems the most likely to happen of the players we've discussed, there will be one of the biggest bidding wars we've seen in recent history. There's the long standing rumor that he'd be willing to take a pay cut to join the New Jersey Devils alongside his brothers Jack and Luke. But there's also the possibility that a team in desperate need of an elite caliber defenseman will hand Hughes essentially a blank check in free agency.
After leaving the Vancouver Canucks, Hughes has hinted that he wants to remain in Minnesota, and doing so would require him to take less than market value. Joining the Devils with his brothers would also take him under market value as well. With any other team though, Hughes would undoubtedly pose the biggest threat to Celebrini's top spot.
Based on the class of 2027 unrestricted free agents, it seems very likely that Celebrini will retain his spot as the NHL's highest paid player for at least one season. While any of these players could easily deserve the title, their circumstances make it unlikely to happen. Of course, anything can happen and if one of those players makes an unexpected decision, the NHL could turn into chaos.