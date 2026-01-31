Logo
Seattle Kraken
Game Day 54 Lineup: Seattle Kraken Vs Vegas Golden Knights cover image

Game Day 54 Lineup: Seattle Kraken Vs Vegas Golden Knights

Julian Gaudio
1h
The Seattle Kraken battle the Vegas Golden Knights on the road tonight, beginning a three-game road trip before the Olympic break.

The Kraken have three games before the Olympic break, all of which are on the road. 

The Kraken enter tonight’s game as winners of three straight, defeating the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tonight, they’ll put their 11-10-4 road record to the test against a Golden Knights team with a 12-7-7 home record. 

The Golden Knights enter tonight’s game as losers of three straight, suffering a 7-1 defeat to the Ottawa Senators, before an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights currently hold the lead in the Pacific Division based on points percentage, as they are tied with the Edmonton Oilers at 64 points. The Kraken own third place in the Division based on points percentage, tied with the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings with 59 points and one point ahead of the San Jose Sharks.

The Seattle Kraken will be without Berkly Catton for their final three games before the Olympic break.
Kraken's projected lines:

McCann-Beniers-Eberle
Schwartz-Stephenson-Tolvanen
Kakko-Wright-Winterton
Kartye-Gaudreau-Melanson

Dunn-Larsson
Oleksiak-Montour
Evans-Lindgren

Grubauer
Daccord

Extras: Mahura, Fleury,
Injured: Catton

