Kraken Rookie To Miss Final Three Games Before Olympic Break

Julian Gaudio
2h
The Seattle Kraken will be without Berkly Catton for their final three games before the Olympic break.

Seattle Kraken rookie Berkly Catton will miss the final three games before the Olympic break. 

The 20-year-old was on the receiving end of a head-to-hip collision on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He left the game after skating in just 3:12 of ice time.

Earlier today, via the Kraken’s PR on X, the team announced that he will miss the final three games with what has been deemed an upper-body injury. The Kraken have not clarified whether the injury he sustained was to the head or neck. 

Either way, Catton won’t see game action until at least Feb. 25 when the Kraken return from the break to take on the Dallas Stars.

The former 2024 eighth overall pick has notched five goals and 11 points in 40 games this season. 

The Kraken have three vital games before the Olympics begin. The Kraken will be on the road for all three games, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight before important playoff seeding battles against the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings

