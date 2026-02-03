Game Day 55 Lineups: Kraken Vs Ducks

With two games remaining on the schedule before the Olympics, the Seattle Kraken prepare to take on Pacific Division rivals in important playoff matchups.
The first of the two games comes against the Anaheim Ducks in California. The Kraken are currently tied with the Ducks at 61 points, but the Kraken have played one fewer game.
The Kraken come into tonight’s contest feeling good about their game. They’ve rattled off four straight wins, scoring 17 goals and allowing just seven goals against, for an average of 4.25 goals scored and 1.75 against.
Jared McCann has led the way offensively, earning the NHL’s first star of the week honors with four goals and seven points in three games.
The Ducks enter tonight’s game feeling just as good, if not better than the Kraken. They too picked up a vital win against the Vegas Golden Knights, and although they had lost their previous two games before that, they had won seven in a row, including a 4-2 win over the Kraken.
The Ducks remain without star Leo Carlsson due to a lower-body injury, but they have continued to find ways to win.
The Kraken and the Ducks are meeting for the fourth time this season. The Kraken won the first two encounters before the Ducks won the most recent game.
Kraken's projected lines:
McCann-Beniers-Eberle
Tolvanen-Stephenson-Winterton
Schwartz-Wright-Kakko
Kartye-Gaudreau-Melanson
Dunn-Larsson
Oleksiak-Montour
Evans-Lindgren
Grubauer
Daccord
Injured: Catton, Meyers, Murray
Scratched: Fleury, Mahura
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PST at the Honda Center.
